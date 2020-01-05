Aurora was found in McLennan County hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE:

9:03 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from the BCSO, Texas DPS Troopers spotted a car matching the description in the Amber Alert driving on IH-35 in McLennan County.

During a traffic stop, troopers were able to safely take custody of Aurora.

BCSO and DPS are working to reunite Aurora with her family.

ORIGINAL:

7:21 a.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding 2-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez.

An Amber Alert has since been issued for Aurora. The 2-year-old is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs around 20 pounds.

Police are also looking for Sherry Lee McGill, 49. McGill is wanted in connection with Aurora's abduction, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

McGill is White, weighs around 180 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and stands around 5'8".

McGill is driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with a license plate of KTR2989.

The suspect was last heard from in San Antonio.