TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. -- Two children were recovering Wednesday night after officials say they were bitten by a shark off Fire Island, CBS New York reports. The 13-year-old boy was bitten in the water around noon at Atlantique Beach, while the 12-year-old Lola Pollina was bitten around the same time at Sailor Haven Beach. She says the water was so cold she didn't feel anything, but there's little doubt the creature that chomped on her leg was a shark.

"It was a 10-inch orangey body and then there was a fin and then I got out, and my leg was bloody," Lola said. "We went to the lifeguards, we ran up to them and they kind of bandaged it."

Lola was in waist-deep water roughly 10-feet off the shore when it happened. Her mother snapped photos and took to social media to share them.

Tap here to continue reading on CBSNews.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved