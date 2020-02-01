CYPRESS, Texas — A 2-alarm fire caused significant damage to the front office of an apartment complex in Cypress overnight Thursday.

This happened at about 1:44 a.m. at the Grand Cypress Apartments in the 14100 block of Mueschke Road.

Firefighters with the Cy-Fair Fire Department said when they arrived on scene they immediately saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic of the front office space, which backs up to the pool area.

Thankfully, no one was inside.

Crews called for a 2-alarm for more man power to attack the fire.

There were some issues getting inside the gates of the apartment complex but once firefighters were able to get them open, the fire was put out pretty quickly.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials said it will most likely be ruled accidental.

They believe the fire started at the cooking station located inside the office space, and that a propane grill may have been left on.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

