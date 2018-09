Firefighters safely rescued 19 people from a ride that malfunctioned at the Washington State Fair Monday.

The ride called "El Nino" was full of fair-goers when it became stuck in the air. Pierce County firefighters said all 19 on board were brought to safety.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. The ride will remain out of service until repairs can be made. Puyallup Police say it's not clear what caused the malfunction.

We rescued 19 people off of a ride that was stuck @WAStateFair No injuries. pic.twitter.com/wB3UtMfDYG — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) September 4, 2018

