GEORGETOWN, Texas — Fourteen animals were found dead in the Georgetown area late Tuesday night, and now the Williamson County Sheriff Office is investigating, Sheriff Robert Chody said.

July 24 at around 10:30 p.m., Williamson County's animal control unit responded to the 600 block of PVR 914 in Georgetown. When deputies arrived, they found a total of 52 animals, ranging from dogs, cats, chickens, peacocks and birds.

Fourteen dead chickens and ducks were found in the backyard, the sheriff's office said. Four dogs and two cats were reportedly found decomposing inside the house in locked crates.

Sheriff Chody tweeted that some of the animals were reportedly beheaded.

A total of 38 animals were rescued and taken to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter where they are currently being cared for.

No arrests have been made yet, the sheriff's office said.

