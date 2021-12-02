x
Police responding to 13-vehicle crash in Magnolia

The crash scene is on top of the overpass between FM 1488 and FM 1774.
MAGNOLIA, Texas — Police are responding to a reported 13-vehicle crash in Magnolia.

The crash scene is on top of the overpass between FM 1488 and FM 1774.

Details on this scene are limited at this time.

Police said to expect traffic delays and please be aware of iced roadways.

We have a crew en route to gather more details.

Check back for updates.

