11 and 12 year old sisters from Vancouver missing, Police ask for public assistance

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding two missing sisters.

The sisters, 11 year old Cheyanne M. Fulmer, and her 12 year old sister Janaya A. Burnett were last seen at NE 18th St. and NE Village Green Drive in Vancouver.

Fulmer is a white girl, 5’0, 100 lbs, blue eyes and brown hair last seen wearing a green and pink tank top and black leggings.

Burnett is a white girl, 4’10, 90 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair. It's not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.