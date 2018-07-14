Some 10,000 people marched through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to protest U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, a day after hordes of protesters took to the streets in London in opposition to Mr. Trump's "working visit" to the United Kingdom.

The demonstration in Edinburgh comes as Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are spending the weekend out of the spotlight at his Turnberry resort in Scotland, ahead of his high-stakes summit on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Follow along below for the latest updates:

Trump hits the links and waves at protesters

Mr. Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland where he is spending the weekend.

