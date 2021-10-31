Suspect on the loose after 1 killed, 9 injured in shooting at East Texas Halloween party

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Texarkana police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party.

According to the TTPD, just before midnight, police responded to Octavia’s Event Center, located in the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. on reports of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they found a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ten people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, police units and private vehicles. A 20-year-old man died a short time later at the hospital. The TTPD says the remaining nine victims’ injuries do not appear to life threatening.

"Detectives are investigating and interviewing victims and witnesses," the TTPD said in a statement. "It is estimated that there were at least a couple hundred people in the venue when the shootings occurred."

"While the motive is still unknown, the preliminary investigation indicates that it may been the result of some type of disturbance among some the partygoers," the TTPD said.

The identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact the TTPD at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.