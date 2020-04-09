One person has died and two others were injured in a crash on northeast Loop 820 and Haltom Road, MedStar said.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Updated Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m. with additional information.

Police say a driver reaching for a water bottle lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two vehicles that were stopped to fix a flat tire Friday morning on NE Loop 820. One person died and two others were injured, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman Sunday as Diaja Faye Waites, 20, of Fort Worth.

The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 5100 block of eastbound NE Loop 820 in Haltom City. A brown Nissan Altima was parked on the inside shoulder with a flat tire and a Ford Focus was parked behind them to assist, Haltom City police said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 rode up the inside barrier and struck the back of the Nissan, causing the vehicle to launch into the air, police said. The front of the F-150 came down on the back of the Ford Focus, which collapsed the passenger compartment of the Focus, police said.

The female driver was in the driver's seat and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Three males were transported to hospitals. One of them, who was changing the flat tire, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Another male who was helping change the tire was transported to Harris Methodist Hosital. Both had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours as traffic and crime scene investigators were at the scene.