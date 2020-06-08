What you need to know about tax-free weekend

HOUSTON — This weekend's sales tax holiday is a three-day event designed to save Texans a little money.
A lot of parents use this weekend to prepare for their children’s new semester.
Just like school, shopping will look a little different this year.
When is tax-free weekend?
The tax-free weekend starts on Friday, August 7, and runs through midnight on Sunday, August 9.
What qualifies as tax-free?
Shoppers will be able to buy clothes, shoes and an array of school supplies tax-free. Individual items must cost less than $100.
This year, the Texas Comptroller says there will be qualifying items sold online and over the phone. However, the items must be paid for and accepted by the seller before the end of the tax-free period.
TAX-FREE ITEMS
(not a complete list)
- Backpacks
- Binders
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Blackboard chalk
- Compass
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Expandable folders
- Pocket folders
- Plastic folders
- Manila folders
- Glue
- Paste / Paste Sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Loose leaf ruled notebook paper
- Copy paper
- Graph paper
- Tracing paper
- Colored paper
- Poster board
- Construction paper
- Pencil boxes / other supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
- Tennis shoes
- Jogging suits
- Swimsuits
TAXABLE ITEMS
(not a complete list)
- Computers
- Textbooks
- Luggage
- Briefcase
- Athletic bags / Duffle bags
- Computer bag
- Football pads
- Cleats
- Jewelry
- Purses
- Clothing subscription boxes