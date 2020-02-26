HOUSTON — Two high-profile international clothing retailers are making their Houston debut at the Galleria.

Affordable Japanese retailer Uniqlo is building a 22,460-square-foot store in the Galleria, according to architecture filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is estimated to cost at least $3 million and is expected to begin June 12. It will be the brand’s first Texas store.

Representatives with the Galleria deferred to Uniqlo, but Uniqlo did not respond to requests for comment.

Continue reading on the Houston Business Journal.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter