Turkey Leg Hut owes more than $1.2 million in debt to US Foods, Inc., lawsuit states

The food distributor said it has been doing business with the popular Houston restaurant since September 2020.

HOUSTON — Turkey Leg Hut faces a lawsuit alleging that the popular restaurant owes almost $1.3 million to a food supplier, US Foods Inc.

US Foods, based in Delaware, filed the lawsuit on Dec. 1, 2022, in the U.S. District Court in Illinois, which is where it does most of its business. US Foods is one of the top foodservice distributors in the country that supplies restaurants and others across the country.

According to the lawsuit, US Foods began supplying Turkey Leg Hut with products in September 2020. The Houston restaurant entered into an agreement with US Foods, which agreed to supply them with produce and food-related products.

As part of the agreement, Turkey Leg Hut agreed to be bound by the terms of the customer application, invoices, and other charges, according to the lawsuit. The restaurant also agreed to pay interest in the amount of 1.5% per month on any past-due payments.

The agreement also requires the restaurant to pay for attorney’s fees in the enforcement of the invoices, the lawsuit states.