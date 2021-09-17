These scams are targeting college students the most

College students are now back in school for the fall semester and scam artists are also back at work, targeting them in search for a quick buck.



If you talk to college students, almost everyone knows a relative who was scammed.



"My grandma got hit with a telemarketer a couple of times," one told us.



"My great uncle almost fell for the Nigerian prince story," another said.



It used to be that grandma and grandpa were prime targets for scammers — through their landlines or even the mail. But now with social media and the desire to find things at a discount, young people are being targeted more and more.



A new study from Social Catfish, an anti fraud site, finds that people under age 21 are falling for more scams than some older generations.



