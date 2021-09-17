These scams are targeting college students the most

College students are now back in school for the fall semester and scam artists are also back at work, targeting them in search for a quick buck.
If you talk to college students, almost everyone knows a relative who was scammed.
"My grandma got hit with a telemarketer a couple of times," one told us.
"My great uncle almost fell for the Nigerian prince story," another said.
It used to be that grandma and grandpa were prime targets for scammers — through their landlines or even the mail. But now with social media and the desire to find things at a discount, young people are being targeted more and more.
A new study from Social Catfish, an anti fraud site, finds that people under age 21 are falling for more scams than some older generations.
These scams are luring young victims:
Fake job scams: Jobs that require money for tests or background checks.
Social influencer scams: Phony Instagram or Tik Tok accounts where the so-called celebrity asks for money.
Online shopping scams: Offering discount prom dresses or electronics that take money and don't deliver.
The report says younger people are more internet savvy, but also more trusting than grandma of what their friends share on Instagram, Tik Tok, Snapchat, and Whatsapp
Have teenagers? Tell them to never trust anyone they meet on social media or they have never met in person, so you don't waste your money.