$115M earned by Airbnb hosts in rural Texas areas in 2021. Which counties got the most money?

Hosts in one county alone earned approximately $40 million in a year, according to a study by Airbnb. Across the country, rural hosts raked in over $3.5 billion.

TEXAS, USA — According to Airbnb, many travelers wanted to make a getaway outside of the big cities last year.

The company released data on the amount of money earned by Airbnb hosts in rural areas across the country in 2021. In total, they say those hosts made more than $3.5 billion.

Airbnb shared a graph breaking down the 2021 hosts earnings for rural Texas counties.

The majority of counties earned between thousands to hundred-thousands of dollars while others either reached or exceeded the million-dollar mark.

Most of the counties with the top earnings of the year are in the area that many call the Texas Hill Country. Neighboring counties Burnet and Llano earned $6 million each, and Blanco County got $3 million.

Gillespie County - right under Llano, left of Blanco - topped the rankings with $40 million in earnings.

There are a few outlying counties worth listing and mentioning:

Henderson Co. (NE Texas): $5 million

Kerr (Central): $4.5 million

Uvalde (Southwest): $3 million