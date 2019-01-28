HOUSTON — There’s good news and bad news this tax season thanks to changes in the tax laws.
The good news first: The standard deductions for 2018 nearly doubled over 2017. That means about 90-percent of households will be better off using the standard deduction, rather than itemizing, according to the Tax Foundation.
Here’s the difference:
- Married filing jointly - 2017: $12,700, 2018: $24,000
- Married filing separately – 2017: $6,350, 2018: $12,000
- Single – 2017: $6,350, 2018: $12,000
- Head of household - 2017: $9,350, 2018: $18,000
Not only is the standard deduction a lot easier, it will save you time and money since you can do it yourself.
Now for the bad news: If you do itemize, several deductions have disappeared under the new laws.
They include:
- Unreimbursed job expenses including uniforms, travel, transportation, meals, union and professional dues, home office expenses and costs of looking for a new job.
- Unrestricted deduction for home equity interest
- Moving expenses
- Alimony
- Casualty and theft losses are gone, unless they were caused by a federally declared disaster.
- Commuting deduction for bike riders
- Hobby expenses, even if you do have to report money you made through your hobby
- Deductions for investment, tax and legal advice
- Tax preparation expenses