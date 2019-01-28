HOUSTON — There’s good news and bad news this tax season thanks to changes in the tax laws.

The good news first: The standard deductions for 2018 nearly doubled over 2017. That means about 90-percent of households will be better off using the standard deduction, rather than itemizing, according to the Tax Foundation.

Here’s the difference:

Married filing jointly - 2017 : $12,700, 2018 : $24,000

- : $12,700, : $24,000 Married filing separately – 2017 : $6,350, 2018 : $12,000

– : $6,350, : $12,000 Single – 2017: $6,350, 2018 : $12,000

– $6,350, : $12,000 Head of household - 2017: $9,350, 2018: $18,000

Not only is the standard deduction a lot easier, it will save you time and money since you can do it yourself.

Now for the bad news: If you do itemize, several deductions have disappeared under the new laws.

They include: