HOUSTON — There’s good news and bad news this tax season thanks to changes in the tax laws.

The good news first: The standard deductions for 2018 nearly doubled over 2017. That means about 90-percent of households will be better off using the standard deduction, rather than itemizing, according to the Tax Foundation.

Here’s the difference:

  • Married filing jointly -  2017: $12,700, 2018: $24,000
  • Married filing separately 2017: $6,350,  2018: $12,000
  • Single2017: $6,350, 2018: $12,000
  • Head of household - 2017: $9,350, 2018: $18,000

Not only is the standard deduction a lot easier, it will save you time and money since you can do it yourself.

Now for the bad news: If you do itemize, several deductions have disappeared under the new laws.

They include:

  1. Unreimbursed job expenses including uniforms, travel, transportation, meals, union and professional dues, home office expenses and costs of looking for a new job.
  2. Unrestricted deduction for home equity interest
  3. Moving expenses
  4. Alimony
  5. Casualty and theft losses are gone, unless they were caused by a federally declared disaster.
  6. Commuting deduction for bike riders
  7. Hobby expenses, even if you do have to report money you made through your hobby
  8. Deductions for investment, tax and legal advice
  9. Tax preparation expenses