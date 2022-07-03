Cheaper store brand prices increasing as groceries become more expensive

It's not just major brands like P&G and Kraft raising prices in 2022. Now even cheaper store brands are going up in price.

HOUSTON — As inflation makes our weekly grocery bill higher and higher, many shoppers have turned to store brands.

Major brands from P&G to Kellogg's, Kraft and Heinz have all announced price hikes recently.

But what about store brands that are seen as those inexpensive alternatives? Many of them are going up in price too.

Many shoppers these days turn to store or house brands to save money.

They are so popular that Mary Jackson finds them sometimes selling out.

"They're out of the things, they're out of all the generic stuff, because everybody's buying it," Jackson said. "Because they they've upped the prices on everything."

But other shoppers like Carol Pearson suspect even those generic brands are raising prices too.

"Are those cheap any more or are those getting pricey? Those are pricey too," Pearson said. "Even the house brand, yeah."

It can be tough to remember if prices on a store brand item you bought have gone up, unless you happen to save receipts. So we did.

Our receipts from one Cincinnati-area Kroger store showed that since last September store brand napkins that were $1.79 are now $1.99. Canned seltzer water that was $2.75 has since jumped to $3.59. And paper towels that were $3.79 are now $3.99 for the exact same item.

Even at Target, milk prices were not immune to a 20-cent hike.

So what's causing store brands to rise?

'That kind of cost, they're having to deal to the consumer," said Kelly Goldsmith, a marketing professor at Vanderbilt University. "They couldn't keep it down forever and that's why now we're starting to see these increased prices, regardless of if you're a national brand or a store brand."

While the raise in prices was inevitable, it's a measure stores aren't so quick to take.

"Everybody's dealing with supply chain shutdowns, and I will say these stores have really tried to prevent passing along that increase in," Goldsmith said.

But does this mean store brands will be the first to cut prices?

Walmart, Target, and Kroger would not comment about prices to us. But as Goldsmith says, it's bound to happen.

"These are well managed, highly profitable companies," Goldsmith said. "They want to make money by selling to you, so it's in their best interest to solve this problem.