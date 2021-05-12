Do you know the lucky winner?

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Things just got a little sweeter for someone in Sugar Land.

A Mega Millions winning ticket matched 5 out of 5 numbers to win $1 million last night. Had the person purchased the Megaplier option, they would have won $3 million. Had they matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball, they would have won the $402 million jackpot.

There were no jackpot winners, which means the Mega Millions is nearing half a billion dollars! Mega indeed.

The Sugar Land winning ticket was purchased at the Timewise Food Store at 18725 University Boulevard, according to the lottery website. That’s in the Riverstone community. It was a Quick Pick ticket.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers (May 11, 2021) in the Mega Millions were 7, 8, 20, 36, 39 and Mega Ball 22.

