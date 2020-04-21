If you get social security benefits of any kind AND you have a dependent, you need to go to the IRS page to get your $500 child credit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you get Social Security benefits of any kind (social security retirement, SSDI, SSI) then your $1,200 in stimulus money is coming soon. You don't need to do anything to get it and it's coming the same way you get your benefits.

BUT--

If you get benefits and you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019

And you have dependents

THEN--

You need to take action to get the $500 for the child payment. The deadline was extended to May 5th. Read more on the SSA page here.

UPDATE: If you miss the deadline, you can still get the child credit, but you will have to wait until the 2020 tax season.

This is the page you need to go to. It's called the non-filers, enter payment info. This is key, it says complete this free online form so that the IRS can identify you and your dependents. Again, this is only for those beneficiaries who have dependents.

Now, I know the next section says don't continue if you receive social security retirement and such. Ignore that, because what is important on the page is to get the dependent money.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.