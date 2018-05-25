LAKE BUTLER, Florida - NBA legend and basketball Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, has put his Florida mansion on the market for $28 million.

The custom-designed home overlooks Lake Butler, about 20 minutes outside of Orlando where Shaq has lived since 1993.

The home measures 31,000 square feet and spreads across three acres. It’s sized to feel spacious to a man of 7’1”, weighing in 325 lbs.

The mansion has 12 bedrooms, 15 baths, a chef’s kitchen, a massive living room, formal dining, media room with bar and a “gentleman’s room” with game tables, and wet bar.

The master wing has a bedroom with Shaq's custom 15-foot round bed, a four-room closet and his-and-her baths.

Some unusual rooms include a temperature-controlled, cedar-planked humidor and wine storage and an aquarium-style room with saltwater triangular fish tank.

The estate also includes an indoor 6,000 square foot basketball court with bleachers and two garages that fit a total of 17 vehicles.

One garage also has a fitness center and the other has a dance studio and a recording studio.

The outdoor area includes a 95-foot long swimming pool with a swim-up bar and a spa large enough for a crowd. The pool deck has an extensive outdoor kitchen, all of which looks out over Lake Butler.

There is a the long private pier with a boathouse and the life-size statue of Shaq’s favorite character, Superman, standing at the end overlooking the lake.

Fans may remember taking a tour of the lavish home from the comfort of their own thanks to the MTV TV show 'Cribs,' which featured Shaq and his home in the early 2000s.

Shaq played in the NBA from 1992 to 2011. He played for six teams throughout his 19-year career and is considered one of the best basketball players of all time.

He now spends most of his time in Atlanta where he works as an analyst for TNT on “Inside the NBA.”

The listing agent for the home is Danial Natoli of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Orlando, Florida.

