Sales tax holiday weekend underway for water and energy-efficient appliances

One of the state's tax-free weekends for certain items is underway, and this time, shoppers can save on energy and water-efficient products.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.

“Anyone who’s lived through a Texas summer knows triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

Items that will be tax free include:

air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)

refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)

ceiling fans

incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

clothes washers

dishwashers

dehumidifiers

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees, and grasses.

You can find more on what qualifies on the Texas Comptroller's website.