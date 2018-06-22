HOUSTON – Someone is selling a newly renovated house in west Houston’s gated Estates of Cullen Park community for one dollar.

The 10-foot tall “For Sale” banner draped on the home above its backyard privacy fence seemed unreal to neighbors.

“I was in complete shock,” neighbor Veronica Velarde said.

The seller insists there is no catch. 18531 Berry Leaf Court is a two-story, 3,000+ square foot, five bedroom home boasting new marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, and jet tub. Yet it’s listed for $1.

“Most properties within this area are $300,000 plus, but we’ll see what happens with this house,” Wes Stoyanov, the realtor said.

Stoyanov is confident in his strategy. Over last three years, he sold nearly 60 homes. He admits his latest sale is a gamble. If you price a home too low you risk losing money and costing neighbors, Stoyanov said.

“It definitely will affect property value,” Velarde, who lives next door said.

Hurricane Harvey flooded homes in the community near Bear Creek. The owner of the home for sale then invested $100,000 to renovate everything inside. Since listing the house, Stoyanov said he fields more than 30 calls a day about the property and receives regular offers.

“I think I’ve had a lot of good feedback and I do think there are some people out there who are kind of questioning the whole marketing strategy,” he said. “But I think it’s going to be a very positive outcome.”

Neighbors who spoke with KHOU 11 News sounded more amused than worried.

“It’s a great house,” Velarde said. “It’s a good area. We have great neighbors here. Everybody’s pretty supportive here. I just wish the best of luck to whoever wants to buy that house.”

Stoyanov is hosting an open house for the property Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

© 2018 KHOU