A manager at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova accidentally moved the decimal point to the wrong spot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A gas station manager in Rancho Cordova was fired after he misplaced a decimal point at a gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents a gallon, according to ABC7.

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000, according to ABC7.

The manager, John Szczecina, at the Shell gas station accidentally moved the decimal point to the wrong spot.

Szczecina told ABC7 he's worried about getting sued by the station owners, so his family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.