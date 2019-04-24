MEEKER, Colo. — Australian pro golfer and entrepreneur Greg Norman has listed his Colorado ranch for $50 million.

Seven Lakes Ranch is an 11,600-acre oasis amidst White River National Forest near Meeker, Colorado, assembled by Norman from several properties including the 3,000-acre Pollard Ranch, 8,350-acre Dry Creek Ranch and 244-acre Seven Lakes portion. An additional 80 acres are also leased on a neighboring property.

> Photos | Seven Lakes Ranch

The ranch's nearly 14,000-square-foot main lodge, overlooking Seventh Lake, is designed for luxurious living and has extra room for the staff to maintain that lifestyle. Built in 1993 by architect Gordon Pierce of Resort Design Associates International in Vail, the home has eight bedrooms (plus another for staff) and nine bathrooms (plus three-and-a-half others for guests and staff).

More than 500 logs were trucked in from Montana to construct the lodge. The cozy hunting-themed interior was originally designed by Mark Hampton and was recently updated by Kirsten Norman, Greg's wife, according to the listing.

See photos and read more at the Denver Business Journal | https://bit.ly/2GCKfvw

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS