Are your groceries getting smaller? Shrinkflation hitting stores more than ever before

Not only are grocery prices rising fast, but many products are shrinking at the same time.

HOUSTON — It's happening again this year. Many grocery store items are shrinking.

We all know about grocery inflation, but for 2022, we're seeing more 'shrinkflation' – higher prices combined with smaller products.

So what are some of the products that seem to have gotten smaller?

"I would say a bag of chips," one shopper said. "The bag is probably the same size, but what's in it is probably a lot smaller."

Shopper Michelle Vogel agrees.

"They feel like they are more air," Vogel said. "But the kids love 'em."

Cereal boxes are smaller than they used to be. Juice used to be sold in 12 ounce cans, but now most are 11.5 ounces.

But juice drinks are just one of many products in the store that have gotten smaller in recent months without you noticing.

"There's almost no product, expect eggs probably, that have not been downsized in the past years," said consumer advocate Ed Dworsky said.

Dworsky is publisher of the consumer website Mouseprint.

Mouseprint says in just the past few months, some Crest toothpaste has downsized.

According to Dworsky, Crest 3D White went from 4.1 ounces to 3.8 ounces.

There's also fun sized Milky Way bags that have shrunk from 11.24 ounces to 10.65 ounces, "So there's less fun in every bag," Dworsky said.

Gain detergent is also not gaining any weight, going from 165 ounces down to 154, though it claims the same number of loads.

Aleve has also gone from 100 tables to 90, enough to give you a headache.

So what advice is there for consumers? Dworsky says to look at sizes carefully and compare brands.

"See if a competitor hasn't changed yet," Dworsky said. "And certainly go to a store brand. Store brands tend to be the last ones to downsize."

Shoppers say shrinkflation is hurting all of us.

"Frustrating? Very," said Michelle Clark. "We have families to feed."