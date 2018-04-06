HOUSTON -- Looking for a new home? Have cash to burn? And we mean, a lot of cash?

Step inside Chateau Carnarvon. No need to get on an airplane and fly overseas. It's right here in Houston.

The price tag for the 27,000-square-foot mansion has been reduced to $30 million since it was listed earlier this year. When it first hit the market, it was listed for $43 million, reported the Houston Business Journal.

But this home isn't just big. It is beautiful - inside and out. In fact, just looking at the photos it's hard to believe it is located just a few miles from both downtown and minutes from uptown. Not only is it not located in France, it's also not an old home, despite its appearances. It was built in 2012.

"Located at 100 Carnarvon Drive, the Neoclassical two-story mansion with design inspired by the Palace of Versailles sits on 2.5 acres in the Memorial Villages area. The home features eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and other lavishly appointed rooms, including a reception hall, salon, dining room, music room, east gallery hall, family room, sun room and a breakfast/informal dining room. There is also an elegant entertaining kitchen, a catering kitchen, butler’s pantry and office," reported HBJ.

Visit http://carnarvonhouston.com/ to read more about the home (and make an offer?). It is currently listed by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, who provided the photos for this story.

More from the official listing:

"Secluded on 2.5 wooded acres, this chateau is surrounded by private, park-like grounds. The 27,000-plus square-foot estate is designed for a sophisticated lifestyle and offers opulent formal rooms and outdoor gathering terraces for superb entertaining. Formal gardens, imported olive trees, citrus groves, rose gardens, fountains and lavish pool flanked by large magnolia trees offering privacy and seclusion. Amenities include lavish gilt and delicately-wrought, hand painted detail; meticulously reproduced period moldings; white marble tile and inlaid, hand scraped hardwood floors; antique boiserie, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces. Expertly-proportioned principal rooms include a rotunda, reception hall, Versailles Room/salon, dining room, music room, east gallery hall, family room, sun room, and breakfast/informal dining room. The kitchen is elegant offering an island, extensive butlers pantry, and an additional catering kitchen. Additional spaces include formal study, billiard room, second floor rotunda hall, gallery terrace, exercise studio, and theatre. In a separate wing on the first floor, the master suite features and elaborate vestibule entrance, sumptuously-appointed bedroom, a dressing suite of custom-designed, walk-in closets, and a richly-appointed bathroom with bathing and massage rooms. Secondary suites offer sitting rooms, en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. A pair of apartments on the second floor provides self-sufficiency for guests or family members with a private staircase, living rooms, fully-equipped kitchens, luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms, and walk-in closets. One bedroom is currently configured to serve as a professionally-equipped hair salon. Four-car air conditioned garage with walk in refrigerator accommodating catering and floral needs. Porte cochere, motor court, and additional parking on the estate grounds. Detached staff quarters offer a living room, full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and overhead loft."

