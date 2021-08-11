Tips on how to keep costs down on things like diapers, laundry detergent

If you think diapers and detergent are expensive now, just wait another month or two. Procter and Gamble just announced another price hike.

Any shopper can tell you we're paying more for household basics.

But with Procter and Gamble announcing its second price increase in a year, these price hikes are hitting the people who can't afford it hardest.

Sho how can you keep costs down on Pampers, Tide, Bounty and other P&G items? You may want to start with big stores and big packages.

Some people say they don't want to buy in bulk because they don't have a refrigerator or freezer. But when it comes to items like paper products, baby diapers or wipes, you can't go wrong buying these in bulk packages.

Joanie Demer of The Krazy Coupon Lady said be sure you compare price per use, not just the package price.

"With laundry detergent, for example, you need to make sure you are comparing cost per load, and not just cost per ounce."

She said grab P&G's monthly coupons, which are available here, and sign up for Walgreens and CVS's loyalty programs.

"Shopping at the drugstores, and playing the loyalty game at those drugstores, is one of the best ways to get these items at rock bottom prices."