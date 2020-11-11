Ring recalls 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazard

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been eight reports of people being burned from the recalled doorbell.

WASHINGTON — Ring on Tuesday recalled about 350,000 of its doorbells after it learned some batteries can overheat when incorrect screws are used to install it.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission's announcement said the recall involves the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation, model number 5UM5E5, smart doorbell cameras. It added that the doorbells have a blue ring at the front and come in two colors: “satin nickel” (black and silver) and “venetian bronze” (black and bronze). The items were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been eight reports of people being burned. There have also been 85 reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage.

Ring said if the doorbell is installed correctly, "there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present."

Customers are told to immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here.

Customers can find out if their doorbell has been recalled by entering its serial number into Ring's website. The model and serial number can be found on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging.

The doorbells were sold at electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ring.com from June 2020 through October 2020 for about $100.