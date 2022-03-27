Recall Alert: Milk of Magnesia recalled nationwide due to possible contamination, FDA says

No known reports of an illness due to the contamination have been reported so far.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about three lots of Milk of Magnesia that are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

The popular over the counter product is used for heartburn and constipation. The contaminated lots could cause intestinal distress instead, according to the FDA.

Plastikon Healthcare, which makes Milk of Magnesia, says some lots of its oral suspension product as well as acetaminophen and magnesium may be affected.

The FDA has put the recalled labels on its website.