Manchester Ice Cream company expands product recall due to possible listeria risk

Customers with any of the affected products are asked to return it to where they bought it for a full refund.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Check your freezers before you indulge in a frozen treat for dessert.

Manchester-based Royal Ice Cream Company is now recalling all of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

All of the affected products were manufactured in Manchester, are within expiry and have the plant number CT121 or CT#121. The products were distributed to stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Louisiana, Florida, and Texas, and New Hampshire.

Now, the FDA says all products made at the Manchester facility are under that recall order, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

The list of brands impacted are as follows:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

A week ago, the company issued the initial recall for a few varieties of the pints of ice cream.

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. The company is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Customers with any of the affected products are urged not to eat it and are asked to return it to where they bought it for a full refund.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

Those with questions can contact The Royal Ice Cream Company at (860)-649-5358, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.





---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.