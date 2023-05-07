Pulled pork product sold at H-E-B stores recalled for undeclared allergen

Certain packages of H-E-B Smokehouse Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce have been recalled.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B has announced a recall of a pulled pork product sold at its stores.

The grocery chain said that Nuevo Garcia Foods, LLC is recalling approximately 4,784 pounds of pulled pork product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product may contain soy lecithin, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.

The fully-cooked pulled pork product was produced on May 15. The following product is subject to the recall:

2-pound packages containing The H-E-B Smokehouse Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce with lot code 3135 represented on the label and best by dates of Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, 2023

H-E-B said the products subject to the recall bear the establishment number 13205-A inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an H-E-B warehouse for distribution to stores in Texas.

All impacted products have been removed from H-E-B stores, but the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some of the products may still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. If you purchased this product, you are urged not to consume it. It should be thrown away or returned to the H-E-B where it was purchased.

If you have questions about this recall, you can contact Julie Morrison, vice president of operations for Nuevo Garcia Foods, LLC, at 210-349-6262 Ext. 3102.

If you have other food safety questions, you can call the USDA's toll-free Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question to MPHotline@usda.gov.

If you need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube