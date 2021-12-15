Debunking claims of fourth stimulus checks

Experts are warning Americans not to fall for online claims of new stimulus checks.

HOUSTON — Most of us have spent the last of those $1,400 stimulus checks from earlier this year. But ads on social media continue to talk about fourth stimulus checks, including special ones for homeowners and seniors.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AARP are warning about all of these ads, saying there is no fourth round of stimulus checks.

If that's the case, then why are we seeing so many ads for a fourth check that doesn't exist?

In some cases, it's clickbait to get interaction and money on YouTube. Others will give you an application to refinance your mortgage. The Better Business Bureau says, "There is no Congress-approved relief program for mortgage payments for Americans."

Despite what you see on Facebook, there is no new $1,400 check available for homeowners, seniors or anyone else.