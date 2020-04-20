HOUSTON, Texas — The U.S oil industry took a major hit Monday as prices crashed to historic lows.

But what’s bad for business may be better news for drivers at the gas pump.

"The price of crude has dropped dramatically,” said University of Houston Energy Fellow and economics professor Ed Hirs.

Hirs blamed the drop on the global impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the way Wall Street invests in crude oil.

"The price of oil actually could fall even more between today and the close of market tomorrow,” Hirs said.

The main U.S. industry benchmark, known as the West Texas Intermediate, dropped throughout the day and dipped below $0 per barrel for the first time ever.

It’s all happening as oil-producing countries and companies try to reduce output.

However, they can’t really keep up with the exceedingly rapid drop in demand.

And while Hirs said big energy companies with major ties to Houston would feel a significant impact, oil fields in West Texas and elsewhere will be hardest hit.

Many oil service workers in those areas have already been laid off.

"It’s just not very good, and it’s going to continue this way until we get out of the COVID-19 recession,” said Hirs.

He said oil producers could potentially even pay consumers to take the crude. IT has happened in the field on some occasions, including in 2008. But it's never before happened on the New York Mercantile Exchange for oil.

He also said consumers will continue to see lower prices at the pump -- but that’s a mixed blessing.

"The problem with consumers benefiting from this is there’s no place to go," said Hirs. "We’re not going on vacations, hotels are closed, we’re not even driving to work.”

He stresses it's still no time for panic as virtually every sector feels the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, not just oil and gas.

