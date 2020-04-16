HOUSTON — An unemployment office off the 610 Loop advertised “hot jobs” Thursday amid a frigid economy.

It’s mostly temporary work that may help some people cope.

"I'm standing on my feet, but it's getting to the point now that bills are there, and it's not coming together," said Kevin Cauley, a laid-off restaurant worker.

He's among the 22 million people who have filed a jobless claims in recent weeks.

5.2 million people filed last week alone, according to new U.S. Department of Labor data. That’s fewer than the 6.6 million a week before, but it's still astounding.

“This is hitting everybody," said UH Energy Fellow and economist Ed Hirs. "This is not a financially driven recession. This is a no economic activity recession.”

Here in Texas, 273,000 more jobless claims were filed last week. That brings the total during the COVID-19 crisis to more than a million.

But Hirs said just because you haven’t filed for unemployment doesn’t mean you haven’t lost your job.

And he believes the true numbers are more alarming.

"The Houston workforce is 3.2 million, so 10 percent would be 320,000," Hirs said. "I think we’ve already seen that many lose their jobs.”

The eventual recovery may be more rapid than previous recessions once things re-open.

However, Hirs said it may take up to a year for some sectors, like hospitality, to get back to any sense of normalcy.

"You know, it’s really easy to take a Sharpie and draw a V-shaped recovery," Hirs said. "I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

He said the oil and gas industry in Houston is having challenges in addition to what's going on with COVID-19, and its full impact might not be known until after the pandemic subsides.

