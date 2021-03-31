Netflix out beats Hulu, other streaming services for watching Oscar-winning films

With streaming services become increasingly popular, it's not uncommon to find the year's best films on Netflix, Hulu and other big platforms.

Film and television streaming services are so popular these days that almost all the Academy Award nominees are now available for streaming!

But there are so many streamers, which is the best?



Want to see the Oscar nominees? Five of the biggest ones are on Netflix, which recently racked up 35 nominations.

It includes the late Chadwick Boseman's "Ma Rainey," Glenn Close in "Hillbilly Elegy," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Flixed, a cord cutting website, did a survey that found Netflix is viewers' favorite streaming service— with the others not even close.

Eighty-three percent of people preferred Netflix, followed by Hulu at 51 percent and then newcomer Disney+ at 44 percent.

Next was cable TV, followed by Apple TV+ at the bottom.

Peacock and Discovery+ were too new for the survey, and Amazon is not considered a full streaming service.

Doesn't that stink file: Apple TV+

According to Flixed, Apple TV+ customers give the streaming service low marks for both its variety of programming and its user interface.

The one good thing about the platform: its price.

It's only $5 a month, or free if you buy a new iPhone or iPad, which makes it a great service if you're on a tight budget.

Netflix still ranks most popular