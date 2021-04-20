Prices at the grocery store are going up nationwide — here's what is causing it

No, its not your imagination or a case of buying too much food.

Grocery prices are jumping again in 2021, after a big rise last summer during the pandemic shortages.

Feeling hungry? Maybe it's because grocery prices jumped more than half a percent in the month of March, according to the governments consumer price index.

That could mean a 6 percent hike this year, after an almost 4 percent jump last year.

Last summer, basic strip steaks went up to $12 a pound.

While one of the cheapest cuts of meat, chuck roast, went up to $8 a pound. The USDA says bacon averaged $4.72 a pound in April 2020. Its now $5.11.

Bread averaged 2.44 a loaf last year. It's now $2.66.

So from the doesn't that stink file:

Why prices keep going up even though product shortages have ended?

One reason is fuel. If you have you seen gas prices lately, you'll understand shipping those goods are more expensive.

Prices to make packaging are up, too.

In addition, meat processing plants are still dealing with worker shortages, so that stinks.