America’s most expensive home going up for auction

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — One of America’s most expensive homes is going to auction next month.

Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills is the priciest home in the U.S. ever to be auctioned.

It’s listed for a mere $160 million.

The mansion sits on 10 acres in Beverly Park, the most exclusive area of Beverly Hills in southern California.

The 28,660 square foot mansion features 13 bedrooms, 17 full baths and eight half baths.

The sprawling villa includes 20,000 square feet of formal entertaining space.

The grounds contain a two-story guest house, huge pool pavilion with pool house and a tennis court. There is a walking trail, along with grassy lawns, water features, gardens and several verandas for outdoor entertaining.

Celebrities neighbors include Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg and other red-carpet regulars. They like Beverly Park because it’s secure and private. There are guard gates at each entrance, gates within the community and gates to each house.

Villa Firenza will be auctioned on January 26 with no reserve or minimum bid.