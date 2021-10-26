SCAM ALERT: Beware of Microsoft email asking you to renew subscription

We've all gotten junk emails, but when one says it's from Micorost you might pay attention.

David Anderson was putting up his fall decoration when something spookier than any shots showed up in his email account.

"It was a Windows Defender order. An invoice for a one-year subscription to Microsoft Windows Defender."

He knew that was Microsoft's anti-virus program. But it was the price of the subscription that threw him for a loop.

"I was being charged 300 something dollars," Anderson said.

We've all gotten junk emails, but when one says it's from Micorost you might pay attention. And when it says subscription renewal, you might really pay attention.

Windowsreport.com is warning that this is not legitimate, nor is one claiming to renew Office 365. All of these ask for your login information which can then be used to access your credit or debit card. Another asks for your Paypal account.