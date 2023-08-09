2 Mega Millions tickets sold in Texas win $1M as ticket worth $1.58B wins jackpot

TEXAS, USA — A pair of Texans are waking up with fuller pockets!
Two tickets in the Lone Star State won a cool $1 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.
One ticket was sold at a gas station in Austin, while the other was sold at a gas station in Socorro, which is a few miles southeast of El Paso. Meanwhile, a single winning ticket claimed the $1.58 billion jackpot in Florida.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The next drawing comes Friday night with a jackpot worth a paltry $20 million.
It was a profitable night for many Texans, with 18 tickets winning $10,000 or more. More than 100 people won $1,000 while a whopping 400 tickets won $500. The Texas Lottery said at one point they were selling more than $40,000 worth of tickets per minute on Tuesday.
Mega Millions hadn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.
Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $783.3 million.