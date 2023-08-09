2 Mega Millions tickets sold in Texas win $1M as ticket worth $1.58B wins jackpot

There were also 18 tickets sold in the Lone Star State that won more than $10,000.

TEXAS, USA — A pair of Texans are waking up with fuller pockets!

Two tickets in the Lone Star State won a cool $1 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The next drawing comes Friday night with a jackpot worth a paltry $20 million.

It was a profitable night for many Texans, with 18 tickets winning $10,000 or more. More than 100 people won $1,000 while a whopping 400 tickets won $500. The Texas Lottery said at one point they were selling more than $40,000 worth of tickets per minute on Tuesday.

Mega Millions hadn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $783.3 million.