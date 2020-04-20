HOUSTON — Mazda announced it will provide free standard oil changes and enhanced cleaning services for U.S. healthcare workers at participating dealers nationwide.

This program, which began on April 16, is not limited to Mazda owners and is available for most makes and models from other manufacturers.

The Essential Car Care program, developed in partnership with the Mazda dealer network, will invest a minimum of $5 million as part of the initiative.

“Supporting the communities where we live and work is rooted deeply in Mazda’s 100-year history. We are honored to give back to those dedicated to saving lives during this pandemic,” MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. “We understand the important role vehicles play in people’s lives, and by partnering with our dealer network, we hope to make a meaningful impact in communities around the country.”

Inspired by Mazda dealers who implemented similar programs for healthcare workers locally, Mazda quickly developed a nationwide plan to partner with its dealer network to invest in this initiative honoring healthcare heroes across the U.S.

“Mazda dealers prioritize giving back to the communities in which they operate,” Jim McDonald, Mazda National Dealer Advisory Council Chairman said. “In this challenging time, we want to do what we can to support our local healthcare workers. We deeply appreciate all they have done and will continue to do in the fight against COVID-19.”

In order to help ensure the safety of healthcare workers and service employees, dealers participating in the Essential Car Care initiative have committed to enhanced vehicle cleaning of high-touch interior and exterior surfaces using Mazda and EPA-approved cleansers.

Here is a list of Houston dealerships participating:

Joe Myers Mazda

Jeff Haas Mazda

Gullo Mazda Of Conroe

Russell & Smith Mazda

Parkway Family Mazda

Greenway Mazda

Team Gillman Mazda

Demontrond Mazda

