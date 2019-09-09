Makeup artists love finding drugstore dupes, a cheaper version of high-end products that we can all afford. MUA’s say Kylie Jenner’s makeup line “Kylie Cosmetics” is easy to copy because it sticks to standard shades.

“She and the Kardashian family in general, they always use those really soft brown earthy tones so it looks like it’s natural,” says Houston-based MUA Kierra Lanice Wray.

Kierra has done makeup on TV show sets and award shows. So, we called her over to our KHOU 11 Studio on Westheimer Road to do a split face test using Kylie Cosmetics and drugstore makeup.

She brought model Saniah Hammad, who looks like she could part of the Jenner/Kardashian family. On one side, Kierra applied all Kylie Cosmetics. On the other side, Kierra used less expensive makeup.

KYLIE COSMETICS USED:

Kyshadow Bronze Palette $42

Kylie Mama Boss Lipstick $17

Kylie Dolce K Matte Liquid Lipstick $17

DRUGSTORE MAKEUP USED:

Elf Eyeshadow Palette in Need It Nude $12

Wet N Wild Color Icon Blush in Coral $2.50

Sephora Liquid Lipstick #77 $14

Take a look at Saniah’s picture, can you spot the Kylie side?

MUA Kierra Lanice Wray does a split face test using Kylie Cosmetics versus drugstore makeup

KHOU

If you picked screen left, you’re correct.

Our Kylie Cosmetics cost $76. The less expensive side is $28.50.

Here are a few other dupes to try.

The NYX Butter Gloss Peaches and Cream for $5 bucks instead of Kylie's $17 Kristen Matte Liquid Lipstick.

Swap the $20 Salted Caramel Kylighter for the $10 Milani Strobelight Instant Glow Powder in Sunglow.

"I think everything is fair game,” says Kierra. “I can get the same exact look as you can see using either one.”

Colour Pop is another brand to look out for. It's available online and at Ulta stores. It’s a sister company to the Kylie brand, less expensive and the quality is similar because it's made under the same roof!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM