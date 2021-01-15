Jackpot prizes for Powerball, Mega Millions reach nearly $1.4 billion

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday, Jan. 15. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Jan. 16.

Jackpot excitement continues to build as the big prizes for the Powerball and Mega Millions now combine for nearly $1.4 billion.

There were no jackpot winners for Wednesday's Powerball drawing which resulted in the grand prize increasing to an estimated $640 million. The Mega Millions jackpot prize is even larger, an estimated $750 million -- the fifth-largest prize in U.S. history.

This is only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.

We know you're probably thinking the odds of you hitting either one of these jackpot prizes is slim to none -- actually 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions to be exact. But that's still no reason to push lady luck to the side.

But you know what they say, you have to play win.

Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor.