What a UH finance professor wants you to know before you invest in the silver market

Is silver the new GameStop stock? From your retirement plan to the jewelry you buy, here's what a UH finance professor wants you to know before you invest.

HOUSTON — Some investors now have their sights set on silver. The precious metal can be traded in multiple ways, including as a commodity, on the stock market or you can purchase actual coins or bars. Before you put some skin in the game or sell your sterling silver jewelry so it can be melted down, Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of Houston, is giving us a lesson in what some are seeing as “GameStop 2.0.”

“That’s why I call myself the master of financial disaster,” Pirrong said during a Zoom interview with KHOU 11 News. “When things like this happen, people reach out to me.”

Pirrong explains to friends that, like what happened with GameStop last month, a lot of investors are now focused on driving up the price of silver. But, unlike GameStop, this time it’s going to be harder to do, in part, because the silver market is global.

The supply of silver in any of the worldwide markets can also increase with collectors selling off their silver or with more of it literally being dug up by mining companies.

“It’s a world market and it’s a much bigger market than GameStop,” which makes the windfall that some Americans saw with GameStop harder to achieve. And I think it’s just because the silver market is just a lot bigger and it’s going to be a lot harder to move and to keep moving,” Pirrong said.

The trading of silver won’t likely directly affect your 401(k) unless some other stocks that do impact your retirement plan are sold off to make up for any losses related to the upward price of silver.

Pirrong looked at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for KHOU 11 around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Last Monday, Jan. 25, Pirrong said silver was traded at about $25.50 per ounce. Today it was sitting at about $27. The big question is how long will the price of silver rise?

“Triggering the kind of insane rally that we saw with GameStop is going to be much harder. People have tried it in the past. It has ended in tears for them,” Pirrong said.

The Hunt brothers, three Texas billionaires, tried to manipulate the world silver market in the late 1970s. The Hunts took out a series of loans to buy up a significant amount of the world’s private silver stockpile that they inflated the prices. The bubble eventually popped on a day dubbed "Silver Thursday." The Hunts were sued in federal court by a Peruvian mining company and had to pay $130 million in damages.