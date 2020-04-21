IRS sets deadline for some non-filers with children to get extra $500 in stimulus money

If you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019, the IRS needs to know if you have kids or you could miss out on an additional $500 per child.

HOUSTON — Millions of people have started getting their stimulus payments, but the IRS warns some may miss out on extra money if they don't take action now.

If you have children, you are entitled to an extra $500 per child. But if you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019 and you receive government benefits, you need to let the IRS know about the kids by Wednesday, April 22, at noon.

People who receive social security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI) or railroad retirement benefits also need to send the government information about dependents.

On IRS.gov, you can send the government information about dependents through the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” link.

The IRS says SSI and VA beneficiaries have a little more time.

If you miss the deadline, you’ll still get the additional $500 per child but it won't be until next year when you file your 2020 taxes.

If you do not have children, you don’t need to do anything. The IRS will automatically send $1,200 through direct deposit or by mail.