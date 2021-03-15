People who filed taxes early are reporting delays in getting their refund from the IRS

If you are anticipating getting a refund this year and need it sooner than later, it is best to file your taxes as soon as possible.

HOUSTON — You now have a month left to file your taxes with the Internal Revenue Service.

But some people who filed early are reporting delays getting refunds.

For some, this is a repeat of 2020, when delays were also reported.

Why? The IRS got a late start processing returns this year due to the January stimulus checks. Now, some say their refunds are three weeks late and counting.

Many of the pandemic staffing issues that hit the IRS hard in 2020 are still not resolved, and now add another round of stimulus checks, and the thousands daily phone calls the agency will have to deal with.

The Government Accounting Office, GAO, is warning of several glitches right now, including late mail, issues with the ‘where’s my refund’ app and leftover returns from last year.

Forbes Magazine recommends:

be sure to file electronically and request direct deposit

and check the where's my refund feature frequently