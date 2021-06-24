Houston IRS office offering free help for families getting Child Tax Credit

The free events are intended to reach families that normally don't file a tax return or haven't yet done so.

IRS employees will help people prepare and file their 2020 returns. The service will be provided on a walk-in basis, no appointment is necessary.

Visit the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in the Mickey Leland Federal Building at 1919 Smith Street on June 26 and July 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get help. You can also go to the Baker Ripley Tax Center at 6500 Rookin Street on June 25 and July 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

“This important new tax change affects millions of families across the nation, and the IRS wants to do everything it can to help people get the payments,” said IRS Wage & Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin, who also serves as the agency’s Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer. “Many people miss out on a tax refund simply because they don’t file an IRS tax return. Our work in Houston and other places is designed to help people receive these payments.”

The first monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit will be made in July. More than 30 million households are slated to start getting the payments without any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return. Eligible families will get a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child between 6 and 17.

“While people with income under a certain amount aren't required to file a tax return because they won't owe any tax, if you qualify for certain tax credits or already paid some federal income tax, the IRS might owe you a refund that you can only get by filing a return,” IRS Wage & Investment Deputy Commissioner David Alito said.

Before attending the events, people can check their eligibility in advance by using the new Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant.

To file a return at one of the events, visitors must bring:

Their current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse (if applicable) and dependents

Any other supporting documents needed to complete their tax return