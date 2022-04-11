How to negotiate your return to the office

Employment attorney Kelly Myer said if you want a flex schedule, don't simply ask. The boss has little reason to grant you time at home.

HOUSTON — Keri Shinault started working from home when the pandemic hit, and never wants to return to the daily commute.

"It was two hours a day driving," she said. "It was a disaster."

This logistics coordinator for an HVAC company now appreciates the extra time her job allows for family and her hobby, painting.

"I love it at my company because it is flexible, and I have the ability to have a much better balance than I ever had," she said.

After working from home much of the past two years, many people have decided they like the flexibility and lower stress of working remotely, and they don't want to have to dress up every day and be in an office at 9 a.m.

Employment attorney Kelly Myers, a partner at Freking, Myers, and Reul, said she is getting calls from nervous office workers who want to keep their remote schedule — or at least part of it.

"Coming back to the office, some people aren't ready for that," Myers said.

She said if you want a flex schedule, don't simply ask. The boss has little reason to grant you time at home.

Instead, she said to do the following:

Email your boss with specific reasons for staying home.

Explain the benefit for the company.

Offer to work two to three days a week in the office.

Offer to do it on a trial basis, for a couple of months.

"Come to your employer with the business justification of why working from home is good for the company, and good for you," she said. "Make it a win-win."

Myers said also explain why you will be more productive at home.

"Give examples on how your productivity was met or exceeded from home," she said. For instance, you can point out how you were not distracted by water cooler gossip.

She also said to explain how you will handle meetings and one-on-one conferences, now that most meetings will no longer be via Zoom, and to have a plan for regular face-to-face time with supervisors.

"Give specific examples on how you will address meeting with people in the office now," Myers said.

Schirmer's company is fine with flex scheduled, but yours may not be OK, and you could find yourself missing too much if you are one of just a few workers still working remotely.

"The biggest disadvantage," Myers cautioned, "is being out of sight and out of mind."