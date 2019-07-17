Resort fees are in the headlines again after a lawsuit is filed claiming they’re deceptive.

The attorney general is Washington D.C. filed a lawsuit against Marriott International claiming the hotel chain is disguising the added fee as a required city tax.

Marriott says it's a common charge and it's not going away.

Resort fees can be up to $95 a night and pays for pool use or bike rentals -- that you might not even use. But there are ways to avoid this cost.

The trick is to mention the resort fee when you check in, especially if you don't plan to use the amenities. Ask the front desk to take off your resort fee.

If that doesn't work, ask for a manger and try again.

Your final option is to dispute it with the credit card company you used to pay the bill.

HEADS UP! The resort fee is also known as the destination fee, urban fee and amenity fee.

Finally, there's a website called resortfeechecker.com that will search for those fees at thousands of hotels from Miami and Maui.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: