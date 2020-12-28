Need help with your rent? Houston-area leaders promote resource to help renters in need

Commissioner Garcia says struggling renters “aren’t getting any breaks” and “there are no days off for them.”

HOUSTON — Renters facing eviction can access information and resources online to help keep them in their homes and apartments.

Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia spoke at an event Monday morning to encourage renters to know their rights and access this resource.

Garcia says Harris County leaders are supporting a resource at http://stoptxeviction.org/, which helps people not only learn about how they can get help paying their rent but also aims to help keep evictions during the coronavirus pandemic off renters’ permanent records.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, especially during a pandemic,” Commissioner Ellis noted on his Facebook page.

The resource helps to:

Get legal information about the eviction process and your rights.

Get access to important documents you can give to your landlord or the court.

Apply for legal assistance from organizations in your area that provide free legal services to qualifying tenants.

Find out about rental assistance and other resources in your area and how to apply.

Chat with a real lawyer about your questions regarding eviction.

At Monday’s press conference, Garcia criticized Gov. Greg Abbott, calling him “Governor absent,” over the state’s current eviction diversion program.

“The state program is poorly designed,” said Garcia, noting that it relies on a partnership that is currently on a “two-week vacation.” Garcia said struggling renters “aren’t getting any breaks” and “there are no days off for them.”

That program, which began in October, currently only covers "select pilot counties" but is expected to expand to the rest of Texas starting in January 2021.

Get more info on the program for renters here: http://stoptxeviction.org/

