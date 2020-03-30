HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Tax Office is providing a three-month extension of all 12-month delinquent property tax payment plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to our area’s current health crisis and resulting economic uncertainties, property owners who are currently on 12-month property tax payment plans will not have to make payments for three months,” Ann Harris Bennett, Harris County tax assessor-collector & voter registrar, said. “Unfortunately, state law mandates that the appropriate late fees must still be assessed. However, I hope this extension helps ease property owners’ burdens during this critical time.”

Property owners with 12-month installment payment plans will not have to make payments for March, April, or May 2020. The next required payments would be due on or before June 30, 2020 and payable on a monthly basis from June until the end of the property owner’s initial property tax payment agreement deadline.

Property owners who receive payment extensions will have to contact the Tax Office prior to making their last payment as the final amount due will have changed.

It is important to note that the property tax code mandates that the Harris County Tax Office must still assess the appropriate late fees to all extended delinquent property tax payment plans. The Tax Office does not have the authority to waive the state’s fees.

Property owners may call 713-274-8000, or send an email to tax.office@hctx.net for additional information.

